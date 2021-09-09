João Pessoa resumes application of the 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine in people over 18 years old, this Thursday (9) | Paraíba

The immunization campaign against Covid-19 continues in João Pessoa with the resumption of the application of the first for the general population aged 18 or over, and the second dose for those who are already on schedule, this Thursday (9). Doses of the immunizers CoronaVac, AtraZeneca and Pfizer are available. Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 12 pm in gyms, and from 8 am to 3 pm in drive-thru stations. The appointment is available from 19:00 on this Wednesday (8). (See immunization sites at end of text)