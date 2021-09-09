Joo Victor and Raul Gustavo could form Corinthians’ first-team duo this Sunday

Next Sunday, Corinthians will not be able to count on defender Gil for the first time in the competition to face Atlético-GO. In this way, Sylvinho should promote an unprecedented double-defence so far.

The coach’s likely option is to put the defender Raul Gustavo beside João Victor. If this is confirmed, Corinthians’ young defenders will appear for the first time as the starting defense duo since they arrived in the main squad..

It is important to highlight that both João and Raul have already appeared together, as starters, in nine other games, but on neither of the occasions did they form the defensive duo. – see games below.

In four of them, the current titleholder João Victor was improvised on the right, while Raul appeared in his original position. In the other five matches they played together as starters, both came to appear in defense, but the Alvinegra formation provided for a trio instead of a double in defense – In four games, João and Raul shared the defense with Jemerson and, in another, with Gil.

The duel between Corinthians and Atlético-GO takes place on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, at Castelo do Dragão. Timão is currently sixth in the Brasileirão table, with 28 points, while the opponent appears in eighth, with three points less than the team from Parque São Jorge.

Corinthians games with João Victor and Raul Gustavo as starters

