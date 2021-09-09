José de Abreu celebrates the end of the soap opera and asks for a chance at Globo’s competitors

The actor José de Abreu completed his first job at Globe since being hired for work. This Wednesday (8), Zé used Instagram to say goodbye to Santiago, his character in the next 9 pm soap opera, a place in the sun. The post also served to inform the market about his availability for new projects.

“Finishing recording one of the best characters of my 54-year career, 41 on Globo: Santiago, a good millionaire, in the new one of nine ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, which premieres in November. Now I’m free for new challenges. Let Netflix, HBO, Amazon, etc. come!”, wrote the veteran.

José de Abreu also praised his co-stars. “Santiago’s daughters – my character in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ – plus her granddaughter and son-in-law. Am I a lucky guy or not?”, captioned in a photo of actresses Alinne Moraes, Ana Baird, Andrea Beltrão and Fernanda Marques and actor Eduardo Moscovis, scheduled to participate in the final stretch.

In Lícia Manzo’s plot, Santiago is a powerful businessman, owner of a supermarket chain, who abdicates control of business in the name of health. The attitude triggers a dispute between the sons-in-law, played by Daniel Dantas and Cauã Reymond – in the skin of Christian, who takes the place of twin Renato.

The cast also includes Ana Beatriz Nogueira, Andreia Horta, Danton Mello, Denise Fraga, Fernanda de Freitas, Gabriel Leone, Juan Paiva, Marieta Severo, Regina Braga, Cláudia Mauro, Danilo Grangheia, Débora Duarte, Fernando Eiras, Ju Colombo, Marco Ricca, Mariana Lima, Natália Lage, Otávio Muller, Claudia Missura, Fernanda Nobre, Genézio de Barros, Indira Nascimento, Miguel Schmid, Pathy Dejesus, Reginaldo Faria, Renata Gaspar and Samanta Quadrado, among others.

Maurício Farias signs the artistic direction. The release of Um Lugar ao Sol is scheduled for November 8th. The work, according to information provided exclusively by the RD1, will have 107 chapters.

