Jurassic Safari Experience in Sorocaba

The Jurassic experience that presents an unforgettable adventure for the whole family arrives in Sorocaba for presentations between September 9th and 12th, in the parking lot in the north wing of Shopping Iguatemi Esplanada.

The Jurassic Safari Experience mega-event mixes a lot of interactivity, fun and science in a playful environment filled with knowledge, experience and adventure. All this happens like a real safari, that is, without the need to get out of the car.

And there is a Cultural Contest happening for those who want to compete for tickets. Click here and participate.

The show tells the story of a group of scientists who recreated dinosaurs from different periods from fossil DNA. Dinosaurs that now live, there, within a magical environment. Audiences will be amazed by the dozens of prehistoric reptiles animated by manipulation and animatronic techniques, which will race through space in impressive performances and movements around the cars. All Jurassic Safari Experience content is supervised by a paleontologist so that fiction and education play the perfect synergy.

Access to the audio of the presentations can be done through the vehicle radio’s FM channel. Another innovation is that the spectator must book the purchase of food, drinks and souvenirs by cell phone.

Tickets for the sessions cost between R$120 and R$210 (car for up to four people) and can be purchased on the website www.jurassicsafari.com.br. The experience lasts about 55 minutes. More information in the service.

Synopsis of the show

A fantastic experience alongside prehistoric creatures who decided to adopt the city as their natural habitat. Jurassic Safari Experience takes place in an imaginary park built by scientists who managed to recreate dinosaurs from different periods, such as Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous. Upon entering, visitors will already have contact with some of these giant animals as they drive their cars to the venue. Upon reaching the arena, a new journey begins. Mike, funny young boy, will be our guide in this enchanted world where huge reptiles come to life and interact with the audience. Throughout the presentation, Mike will be present to explain to us about the emergence of the Jurassic Safari Experience and how these magnificent animals ended up there, as well as giving scientific details of each one of them. The public will be enchanted by species of dinos such as brachiosaurs, stegosaurus, ankylosaurus, triceratops, the dreaded T-Rex and many others. An unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

Scientific research

All megashow content is supervised by Bruno Gonçalves Augusta. A paleontologist who is a member of the Paleontology Laboratory – Museum of Zoology of the University of São Paulo (MZUSP), Bruno holds a degree in Biological Sciences from the University Center Fundação Santo André (2007) and a Masters in Systematics, Animal Taxonomy and Biodiversity from the USP Zoology Museum ( 2013). He holds a doctorate in the Post-Graduate Program in Zoology at the Institute of Biosciences at USP and is the general coordinator of the CienciAção Group – Scientific Dissemination. Has experience in Zoology, with an emphasis on Paleozoology; and Scientific Dissemination, with an emphasis on non-formal Paleontology education in Exhibitions, Museums and Science Centers. His research is focused on ontogeny, morphometry and phylogeny of fossil reptiles.

In partnership with the licensing and ad sales areas, Jurassic Safari Experience brings Discovery Networks as its official media partner. The Animal Planet and Discovery Kids brands endorse the project.

SERVICE

JURASSIC SAFARI EXPERIENCE SOROCABA/SP

SHOPPING IGUATEMI ESPLANADA – North Wing parking

Av. Gisele Constantino, 1.850, Avenida Professora Izoraida Marques Peres, 401 – Campolim Park, Sorocaba – SP, 18048-110

September 9th to 12th

Sessions:

9/September – THU – 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm

September 10 – FRI – 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm

September 11 – SAB – 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm

12/September – SUN – 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm

Note: Extra sessions can be opened on demand.

Ticket price between R$120 and R$210 per vehicle

Maximum number of people per car – 4 (regardless of age)

Number of cars – 100

Sales Site – www.jurassicsafari.com.br

Age Rating: Free