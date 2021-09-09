Keanu Reeves back in Matrix 4 trailer

Matrix 4, or The Matrix Resurrections, wins the first official trailer. In it, the Neo of Keanu Reeves is back.

In the preview, fans can also see Carrie-Anne Moss return as Trinity. Apparently, Neo was put into a new dream after the end of the third Matrix movie.

Again, Keanu Reeves’ character begins to realize that something is wrong. This time, the machines make the protagonist take the blue pill, as seen.

Who must set him free is the character of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As speculated, the actor is a remake of Morpheus, previously played by Laurence Fishburne.

Outside the plot, Warner Bros. also anticipated the premiere of Matrix 4 in Brazil. The film now arrives on December 16th.

Check out the first official trailer for Matrix 4.

Matrix 4 is coming to cinema soon

The main cast of Matrix 4 includes Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie-Anne Moss, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the directors of the original trilogy. The screenplay is by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Matrix 4, titled The Matrix: Resurrections, is set to premiere on December 16, 2021.