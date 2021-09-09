Kylie Jenner confirms second pregnancy and shows family reaction in emotional video

Kylie Jenner Announces Second Pregnancy with Travis Scott and Shares Video with New Details

the businesswoman Kylie Jenner (24) surprised the web by confirming rumors that she is expecting her second child with the rapper Travis Scott (30).

Last Tuesday night, 7th, the star of the Keep Up With The Kardashians shared on Instagram a compiled videos showing the first months of pregnancy.

In the video, she shows the exact moment she reveals to her boyfriend that she is pregnant, the first ultrasound and the exact moment when her oldest daughter, Stormi Webster (3), discovers that he will have a little brother.

The video also brings the moment when the sister of Kim Kardashian (40) tell his mother the news, Kris Jenner (65), who are thrilled with the novelty. In the excerpt, the couple’s eldest daughter delivers the ultrasound images to the emotional grandmother: “You’re having a baby. This is the happiest day of my life, my God!”she said crying.

Last month, TMZ had revealed that the influencer was pregnant. At the time, they did not officially manifest themselves on the matter.

Kylie Jenner confirms second pregnancy with Travis Scott:





Last accessed: 09 Sep 2021 – 06:38:29 (399303).