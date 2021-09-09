Lacking chips, passenger car production has worst August in 18 years – Economy

With a lack of parts, especially electronic components, on the assembly lines, the vehicle production retreated 21.9% in August compared to the same period last year.

In total, 164 thousand units were assembled, including passenger cars, light utility vehicles, trucks and buses, in a result practically in line (a slight increase of 0.3%) with the July number.

Only in the passenger car lines, the most affected by the global shortage of electronic components, production, a total of 119,000 units, registered the worst August in 18 years.

The balance was released this Wednesday, 8, by the amfavea, an entity that represents the automakers and which now registers, in the sum of all categories, growth of 33% in the sector’s production since the beginning of the year. From January to August, the automotive industry produced 1.48 million vehicles.

Sales

As there is no car at the dealerships, sales, although there is demand, fell 5.8% in August compared to the same period in 2020. The 172,800 units sold are the lowest volume for the month in 16 years. In comparison with July, the drop was 1.5%.

Since the beginning of the year, the total sold has reached 1.42 million vehicles, 21.9% more than in the first eight months of 2020, a period in which sales were very weak due to the impact of the pandemic.

On the export side, which have Argentina as the main destination, the balance remained positive last month, with an increase of 5.5% compared to August 2020 and 23.9% in the monthly variation. Automakers shipped 29,400 vehicles in August, taking the total exported since January to 253.3 thousand units: growth of 43.5%.

The Anfavea survey also shows that the vehicle industry opened 277 jobs in August, employing 103 thousand people at the end of the month.

As is the case since the balance sheet for January, Anfavea continues without disclosing the results of the tractor and construction machinery manufacturers, also partners of the entity. As a result of John Deere’s departure from the association, the entity has been reviewing the entire statistical series for the sector.