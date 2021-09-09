Larissa Manoela’s fashion bikini values ​​the actress’s body

Larissa Manoela was photographed using a high-waisted bikini at Praia da Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday (8th). For the shoot, the actress chose versatile and stylish beachwear. The model values ​​the curves and brings security to those who choose not to show their belly.

Larissa enjoyed the sunny day and got into the summer mood: drank coconut water, posed with a lifeguard flag with “risk alert” and then refreshed herself in a swim in the sea.

Currently, Larissa is in the preparation phase for the soap opera “Além da Ilusão”. Last week, the artist published a sequence of clicks of the period work alongside Rafael Vitti. The two will live as a couple separated by tragedy.

Career of Larissa Manoela

Larissa changed the SBT, where he worked for 12 years, for the competing broadcaster. At Globo, she will be the protagonist of the six o’clock soap opera, which will occupy the six o’clock range, in place of “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, in the first half of 2022. The actress also has one three-year contract with Netflix, where he launched the movie “Airplane mode“, the most watched feature in non-English language in the history of the streaming platform.

According to a 2017 report, in Veja São Paulo magazine, Larissa accumulated, at that time, a fortune of approximately R$300 thousand per month – or BRL 3.6 million per year –, between salary at SBT, concerts and product licensing.

Actress is aware of her privileges

larissa is housewife – one in Rio de Janeiro and another in São Paulo –, in addition to the two mansions in the USA. “I was never far from my own reality and that of people who do not live the same life as me. I am, yes, a privileged girl and I like to understand about it, especially when we discuss other people’s place of speech,” she said. in a previous interview.

“Today, thank God, everything I built is the result of my work, my sweat, and the performance that my parents had. Nothing falls from the sky. Things happened. houses. Today we have our house there in São Paulo, we have a base in Rio and houses in Orlando that people know about,” he commented.