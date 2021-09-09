Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in Netflix film

posted on 09/08/2021 12:45 PM



(credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchet, Jennifer Lawrence, Johan Hill and Ariana Grande. These are some names from the cast of don’t look up, film by Adam McKay whose teaser Netflix released this Wednesday (8/9). The feature is scheduled to premiere on December 9th in theaters and December 24th in streaming. Does anyone doubt that the target is the Oscar?

On screen, Jennifer Lawrence plays astronomy student Kate Dibiasky. She and teacher Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover that a comet is about to collide with Earth and need to convince society that it is a serious threat.

With the help of astronomer Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall roam the country giving interviews and alerting even President Orlean (Meryl Streep), who doesn’t pay much attention to the possibility of this shock. Six months before the accident, they turn to the popular radio show The Daily Rip, hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).