Lisca asks for termination and is no longer Vasco’s technician

Lisca’s stint as Vasco’s coach did not last. This Wednesday afternoon (08), Cruzmaltino informed that the coach was the one who asked the football department to leave.

In charge of the Rio de Janeiro club, Lisca had only four victories in 12 games. Currently, Vasco occupies only the 9th place in Serie B, with six points and one game more than the first team that is in the G4, Botafogo.

During his short period running the institution, the professional gave some strong press conferences, including admitting that he was not doing the work he imagined when he accepted the proposal. He also came to publicly demand reinforcements for his team.

Check out the official statement from Vasco da Gama: