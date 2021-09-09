Lisca is no longer Vasco’s coach | Vasco

The 49-year-old coach’s dismissal took place this Wednesday, two days after the defeat by 3-1 to Avaí, in the 23rd round of Série B do Brasileirão. He leaves the club in ninth place in the table, six points from the classification zone.

According to the club, which announced the resignation through a statement on its official website, Lisca was the one who asked to leave. In a video published in the same note, the coach thanked him for the opportunity and said he hopes to return “in another situation”.

– I’m stopping by to say goodbye to you at the club and thank everyone, employees, players, collaborators. And especially to Alexandre Bird, our manager, and our president Jorge Salgado. They are two people I had the pleasure of meeting personally and I saw how different they are in this football environment – said Lisca.

“We tried in every way to seek the club’s objective in a short period of time, in the short term it had to work on. Unfortunately, the results did not come. The objective here was to have a result in the very short term. As that did not happen, today I am disconnecting me from the club,” he added.

– I wish a great championship final, that Vasco seek the objective, which is access. That speaks better games you could make with me. It’s a great sadness, it’s an opportunity I’ve tried for 30 years, to seek space in a club like Vasco. But there comes a time when you have that manliness to know that the work didn’t work. So I made that decision. I’m stopping by to thank all the Vasco fans. Thank you very much to everyone, I hope one day I can return to that great club, in another situation – concluded the coach.

Announced on July 20, Lisca lasted a month and a half in command of Vasco. In that time, the team played 12 games, won four, drew one and lost seven.

“The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs that Lisca is no longer the Club’s coach. The professional requested his resignation to the Football Department this Wednesday (08/09), before the team’s first training, aiming at the duel against the CRB (AL), for the Brazilian Championship.

Vasco da Gama thanks the coach, as well as assistants Márcio Hahn and Cauan de Almeida, for all their effort and dedication throughout the period at the head of the Club.

Technical assistant Fábio Cortez and physical trainer Daniel Félix, who are part of Vasco’s permanent committee, will lead the training until the definition of the new coach for the sequence of the season.”