Luisa Stefani advances to the US Open semifinal and makes history in Brazilian tennis – Sports

Luisa Stefani made history this Wednesday. The tennis player from São Paulo became the first Brazilian in a Grand Slam semifinal in 39 years by advancing in the US Open. She and the Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski defeated Czech seed 15, Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka, by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 6/4, 4/6, and 6/1, after 1h58min duration

Since 1968, a tennis player from Brazil hasn’t gone that far in the US Open. That year, Maria Esther Bueno won the doubles title alongside the Australian Margaret Court. The biggest winner in Brazilian tennis, Esther won seven Grand Slam titles in singles, 11 in doubles and one more in mixed doubles. His latest achievement was also the only one in the Open Era of tennis. In 1982, Cláudia Monteiro and Cássio Motta were runners-up in mixed doubles at Roland Garros.

To reach the final, Stefani and Dabrowski, seeded number 5, still do not know who they will face. They will face the winners of the duel between the seed number 1, the Belgian Elise Mertens, leader of the WTA ranking, and the Taiwanese Su Hsieh, champions of Wimbledon, and the American duo formed by Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally.

“Very happy, it will be my first Grand Slam semifinal, obviously we’re not done here. Each game has been tough, difficult, going through ups and downs, but the most important thing is that we can overcome these difficult moments and keep our posture right, high intensity,” said Luisa. “We did it in the third set. We raised the pace and game level and were more aggressive from the start, playing better, serving better, moving better and energy was essential to close the game. I’m very happy with this ending and we’ll take it this momentum for the next game.”

Stefani and Dabrowski’s moment on the circuit is excellent. The partner played in three US Open preparatory tournaments and reached the final in all of them, with a title in Montreal, Canada, and runners-up in San Jose and Cincinnati, both in the United States.

This Wednesday, the two once again did not find it easy to go to the semifinals. The Brazilian and Canadian saved two break points in the third game, got a break in the eighth, took the change in the ninth, but beat the Czechs’ serve again in the tenth and last to win the first set.

The balance was also seen in the second set, in which details made the difference. The Brazilian and Canadian pair made a mistake in the fifth game and the failure was crucial for the setback in the partial. They got their serve broken and then didn’t have a chance to react.

However, in the deciding set, Stefani and Dabrowski grew and were dominant, scoring two breaks and yielding only one game to Bouzkova and Hradecka.