Maiara raises speculation about ‘horns’ after live with her sister Maraisa: ‘My head is heavy’; watch

Geez! The singer Maiara gave the talk this Tuesday (7), after doing a live with her sister, Maraisa, on Instagram. Amidst the news about – yet another – breakup with Fernando Zor, the sertaneja woman used a horn filter over her head and made fun of the situation. Did an indirect move there?

The artist appeared lying on a bed, while making a live video call with Maraisa – who was enjoying the night at a nice dinner. Until Maiara placed a filter that left her with the unusual shadow of the horns. “I’m feeling a little heavy. It feels like there’s something following me and I don’t know what it is, you know? My head is heavy here. I don’t know what it is, sister, it’s heavy”she said, amusing her twin.

Continues after Advertising

“You have to get it out of there, out of that head. This does not belong to you, my friend”, replied Maraisa, while both seemed to refer to some betrayal. “That’s why I don’t date. That’s right (the horn) never catch me. Are you crazy, are you? My head even hurt just imagining it”, joked the sertaneja, who continued inviting Maiara to get out of bed and go find her. “What is this suffering? Get out of it”, he advised. Watch the excerpt below:

Anitta gives advice and takes Maiara to the night

Last Saturday (4), Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, reported the end of the engagement between Maiara and Fernando Zor, adding to the couple’s several break-ups and reconciliations in recent years. Until then, neither of the two confirmed the information publicly, but it seems that Anitta has already resolved this issue… The powerful one met with Maraisa’s sister and the two fell in the night in Miami. “Come with Mom and I’ll teach you how to live, dear! You’re living wrong, okay?! Let’s take a walk and I’ll show you how you live”, began the artist.

Quite outspoken, Anitta actually shared some tips for Maiara and all of her followers, apparently referring to the countryman’s constant reconciliations with Zor. “Start then write down the rules of life that I’m going to teach you. Yo-yo was made just for children to play, babe!”, let go of the rogue. In a restaurant, the carioca recorded a new sequence saying that Maiara would be her new disaffection in the media if she “got out of line”.

Continues after Advertising

“I’m here talking and I found out what will be my next fight in the market. It will be with Maiara. If I see any news saying ‘Maiara comes back’, ‘Maiara ends’, ‘Maiara comes back’, we fight, I don’t talk to her anymore. So that’s it, she will choose now. That’s the choice, never talk to me again. Me huh?! Feeling embarrassed out of nowhere, I’ve been trying to resolve this issue for some time. Now it’s over! We’re loose there in Miami! The jiripoca will chirp!”, handed Anitta, remembering that she had already invited her friend on other trips, but that she was always between loving “comings and goings”. “Missed a lady trip, several bofes, several things happening!”, added.

At dawn on Sunday (5), the two returned to the stories and it seems that Anitta kept her promise. The night was good! Kkkkk The singer revealed that Maiara disappeared inside the ballad and it was necessary to mobilize security to find her. “To know the ballad you need to disappear? I sent all the security guards at the club after you, nobody found you!”, had fun. Look at these two pictures:

Continues after Advertising

And directly from Brazil, Marília Mendonça watched the videos and 100% approved the rolezinho of her two friends in the gringa. “Anitta can join the squad to take Maiara to the roster, because if she depends on her sister’s vein and the tired one here, she’s fucked”, wrote on Twitter. The queen of suffering still delivered that she received a call from Maiara in the middle of the night. “4:30 am calling, sister… I’m [dieta] low carb, doing detox and I went to sleep pissed off with the end of ‘La Casa de Papel’ after making a diffusion of relaxing essential oils… the bill doesn’t add up, sister”, shared. Now, we also want to go out with this group, how do you do it?! Hahahaha