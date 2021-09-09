man dies in Santarém, Pará

A 55-year-old man died last Tuesday (7), in Santarém (PA), with suspicion of rhabdomyolysis, better known as “black urine disease”. The information was released by the newspaper O Globo.

According to the report, the individual sought an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and reported pain in the lower limbs and cramp. Released after receiving medication, the man returned at night with a sore chest.

+ Brazilian cases of mad cow disease pose no danger, but show the risk that the disease can cause to prison

+ Healthy eating prevents mental illnesses; check out best diets and foods

Rhabdomyolysis causes muscle damage that releases toxic substances into the bloodstream. When it appears after eating fish, it is associated with Haff’s Disease. It can also occur as a result of trauma, excessive physical activity, seizures, drug use.

The individual who died would have consumed fish, however, the case is being investigated.

According to the Ministry of Health, the disease is caused by a toxin that can be found in certain fish such as tambaqui, whiting and arabaiana or crustaceans (lobster, crayfish, shrimp).

In August, the city of Itacoatiara (AM) registered an outbreak of rhabdomyolysis, with 36 recorded cases and one death.

