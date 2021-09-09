Man uses baton to save old man who was being attacked by hyena; watch

An elderly man’s walk with his dog was violently interrupted by a hyena who attacked him near Pune, inland India. According to residents, the animal had already carried out other attacks that Sunday (5).

The victim was rescued by a pedestrian who was passing by at the time. The passerby used a stick to strike the animal, which fled into a nearby forest.

The hyena was found dead about 45 kilometers from the site of the attack, the “Hindustan Times” reported. The elderly person was hospitalized with injuries caused by animal bites. See the video:

The attack on the elderly person has been captured on video by a passerby, officials said.https://t.co/O1IhAD9iWz pic.twitter.com/JwivxUppFH — Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) September 6, 2021

A local authority investigating the case revealed that the hyena was already injured when it carried out the attacks.

These animals don’t usually attack humans. Therefore, experts believe that an infection has altered the hyena’s behavior.