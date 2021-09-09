Marcelo Falcão pronounces on the alimony process | Fabia Oliveira

Reproduction/Instagram Marcelo Falcão pronounces on the alimony lawsuit

Representative of the singer Marcelo Falcão, Dr. José Estevam Macedo Lima took a stand on the article published today by the column, which talks about the alimony of Ágatha Cristal Silveira — who proved the blood bond through DNA, in 2016. Check it out in full!

“Marcelo Falcão complies with court orders and his conduct has always been guided by morality and obedience to the laws of the country.

And precisely in respect of the legal system in force, especially the rules established by article 5, X, of the Federal Constitution, and by article 155, II, of the Code of Civil Procedure, which ensure the inviolability of intimacy, honor and private life and, by extension, the secrecy of actions that deal with alimony, is that the singer does not comment on the untruths that are being published.

However, the singer, through his lawyer, will take the necessary measures to bring the breach of confidentiality in question to the attention of the Public Ministry, so that the necessary measures are taken.

After completing 18 years of age, it is up to the alimonyee to prove the need, and in this sense, it is up to the Judiciary to make the relevant assessments. And on the subject, without violating the confidentiality of the process, the artist goes public clarifying that it was only in 2016 that he became aware that he was the father of a girl who was deprived for years of his life and his family, because he was registered and raised by another father, which did not prevent them from trying to approach and contact countless times, but without success, as they were not reciprocated.

It is important to highlight that we are living a delicate moment with Covid-19 and the artistic class was and continues to be the most affected due to the pandemic, and it was no different with singer Marcelo Falcão, who after starting his solo career has already faced restrictions and impediments imposed to contain the dissemination of the coronavirus”.