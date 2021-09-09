Marília Mendonça tests positive for Covid-19, reassures fans and cites the importance of vaccination | Pop & Art

Marília Mendonça tested positive for Covid-19. The country singer used social media on the afternoon of Wednesday (8) to reassure fans and talk about the importance of vaccination.

“Thank God, I had already taken the first dose and I’m absolutely sure that it had a lot of influence for my case to go practically unnoticed.”

“I had simple flu symptoms, but it’s all right, there’s no risk of complications, breathing or anything. Vaccinate! The vaccine is important. I’ve only had the opportunity to take the first dose so far, but it has helped me a lot.” , he told on his Instagram.

In a series of videos, she also stated that before the positive test, she had already done two other tests that were negative, which made her believe that she had sinusitis.

“I had already taken two tests. And those two tests had been negative. From those two tests, I figured it really was sinusitis. But it wasn’t.”

“When I took the third test, it was positive and that’s when I immediately isolated myself. But I got a really bad head, I was really bad, that’s why I disappeared from the nets. Because for me, it was really a blow,” said the singer.

Marília also made a brief post on Twitter repeating that she is fine and that she is in isolation.

“Here everything is fine, my loves. I’ve already done all the exams, there’s no risk of any complications, thank God and thanks for the first dose of the vaccine I had already taken. Including, always pay attention to the importance of the vaccine… only I’m fulfilling the isolation,” said the singer on Twitter.