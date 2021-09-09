Maringá must vaccinate the age group of 18 years until Monday, 13

Illustrative Image | Photo: File/PMM

In the Vaccination Room of the Health Department of Maringá, the line doubled the block. Hundreds of people waiting to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Fabiane Verdu did not imagine that there would be so many people. She had been in line for two hours and was going to wait as long as necessary, because the vaccine is the priority for this Wednesday, 8. “Today that’s the priority, I left home relatively early and arrived around 9 am. The line was two and a half blocks from here. Now, around 11 am, it’s my turn,” he said.

At times the line passed through treeless stretches and people were under the strong sun.

Secretary of Health Marcelo Puzzi says that it is not necessary to face so many lines, there are other units vaccinating and some do not even have a queue. And there’s no need to worry because you won’t miss a second dose. “Everyone can rest assured, there will be no shortage of vaccines. The second dose for everyone is guaranteed and we leave a clarification: up to 5 days after the date of application of your vaccine, you are not outside your immunization window, so if it is late, it can be done in other units and up to five days after the deadline,” he says.

And the secretary says that on Monday at most Maringá will already be vaccinating the 18-year-old group.

The city is receiving more doses and until Friday, 10, nine thousand doses should arrive from a batch of 17 thousand that would come to the 15th Regional Health of Maringá, but was banned by Anvisa. The release of this batch should take place soon.

“This batch was banned this Saturday. It is a batch distributed by a different distributor and, because of that, a matter of safety, they were dammed up in our Health Region. Therefore, today or tomorrow at the latest, this batch with about 17,000 doses will be distributed to our Regional”, he explained.

The following health units are applying the 2nd dose this Wednesday, 8th:

– AstraZeneca vaccine:

• 9 am to 5 pm – UBS Iguaçu

• 9 am to 5 pm – UBS Mandacaru

• 9 am to 5 pm – UBS Pinheiros

• 9 am to 5 pm – UBS Tuiuti

• 9 am to 5 pm – UBS Policlínica Zona Sul

• 9 am to 5 pm – Iguatemi

• 9 am to 4 pm – Floriano (by appointment)

– Pfizer, Coronavac and AstraZeneca vaccine:

• 9 am to 4 pm – UBS Strawberry

• 9 am to 4 pm – UBS Vila Operária

• 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Vaccine Room of the Health Department

