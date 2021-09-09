Méliuz, Gerdau and BTG lead highs on the Ibovespa; Unidas, Localiza and CCR fall By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After yesterday’s fall, the trade rose slightly by 0.43%, around 10:14 am this morning (9), with shares in Méliuz (SA:), Gerdau (SA:) and Banco BTG (SA:) 🙂 leading the highs. At the other end, Unidas (SA:), Localiza (SA:) and CCR (SA:) stand out among the falls.

Minerva (SA:) – Minerva plans to invest $3 million in fintech agricultural Traive, as part of the startup’s new funding round. fintech works to develop credit models for the agricultural sector, to facilitate rural producers’ access to financial products. Shares advance 0.97%, at R$8.26.

Santander – Santander Brasil (SA:) bought the online real estate agency Apê11, expanding its bet on the real estate financing segment. The agreement, which did not have the value disclosed, involves the purchase of shares and a capital increase and will give the bank a 90% stake in the startup. Assets rise 0.67%, to R$ 37.48.

Suzano (SA:) – Suzano confirmed the issuance of sustainable bonds with a principal value of US$500 million by its subsidiary Suzano Austria. The bonds have a rate of 2.70% per annum and a coupon of 2.50% per annum, paid semiannually, on the 15th of March and September of each year, as of March 15, 2022 and maturing in 15 September 2028. The settlement of the operation is scheduled for September 13 of this year. The papers appreciate 0.42%, at R$ 62.85

Blue (SA:) – Azul’s consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) grew 173% compared to August 2020. Capacity (ASKs), in turn, increased by 164.3% on the same basis of comparison. As a result, the occupancy rate in relation to August 2020 rose 2.5 percentage points, rising to 77.9%. In June 2019, this rate was 83%. Shares retreat 0.04%, to R$ 34.64.

Moved (SA:) – Movida confirmed the reopening of its bonds with sustainability commitments, through its subsidiary Movida Europe, priced at a total value of US$300 million. The bonds were originally issued at the beginning of the year, in the amount of US$ 500 million, and pay interest of 5.250% per annum, maturing on February 8, 2031. Assets fall 1.50%, to R$ 17.70 .

Aeris (SA:) – The supplier of equipment for wind generation Aeris signed a R$ 1.6 billion contract with Nordex Energy for the manufacture of wind blades. The agreement will remain in effect until the end of 2023. The shares rise 5.61%, at R$ 8.10.

BRF (SA:) and Magalu – BRF will market its products on Magazine Luiza’s marketplace (SA:). The expectation is to reach 500 BRF items available on the Magalu platform, which will be sold initially to the city of São Paulo, but the idea is to expand to other capitals in the country. BRF shares retreat 0.73%, at R$ 23.21, while those of Magalu advance 0.11%, at R$ 18.81

JFL – JFL Holding, a luxury real estate builder, filed an Initial Public Offering (IPO) request with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The transaction involves the primary and secondary distribution of common shares.

Hi (SA:) – Oi expects to generate annual revenue of R$ 15 billion within two or three years in its new configuration, after the sale of assets in the judicial recovery process, according to Valor Econômico. The papers rise 1.86%, to R$ 1.64.

Banco do Brasil (SA:) and Caixa – The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) asked that the presidents of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, and of Banco do Brasil, Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro, be removed in an injunction. According to prosecutor Lucas Furtado, the two allegedly abused their power in the case of the Febraban manifesto, threatening sanctions against other institutions that signed the text. BB shares fall 0.39% to R$28.29.

Ambipar (SA:) – Ambipar bought Emerge Hydrovac, a company that operates in environmental emergencies and industrial services. Assets rise 1.04%, to R$59.50.

Warren – Fintech Warren bought the securities brokerage and distributor Renascença DTVM, which was the first deal carried out after receiving a contribution of R$ 300 million, led by the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore (GIC), in April this year.

Braskem (SA:) – Braskem signed an agreement with the Thai petrochemical company SCG Chemicals involving studies to jointly invest in a new bioethanol dehydration plant in Thailand. The shares fall 1.92%, to R$ 61.30.

Voucher (SA:) – The mining company Vale updated estimates for cash disbursements in 2021, forecasting expenditures of US$2.7 billion to US$3.2 billion related to the Brumadinho (MG) disaster. The company also estimated disbursements for investments (Capex) of US$ 5.4 billion in 2021. Net financial expenses were estimated between US$ 800 million and US$ 1.1 billion in 2021. The papers decreased 0.16%, the BRL 94.89.

Dexco (SA:) – Dexco, through DX Ventures, its Corporate Venture Capital fund, announces investment of R$ 15 million in Noah | Wood Building Design. It is a construtech that proposes to bring sustainability to civil construction, through the use of engineered wood in an industrialized construction process. Assets rise 1.53%, to R$19.24.