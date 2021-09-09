Mercedes-Benz Announces Tool That Allows Controlling Car Resources By Thought – Época Negócios

+



A device connected to the user’s head analyzes the brain waves and triggers the chosen function (Photo: Publicity)

O Vision AVTR is an autonomous concept car from Mercedes-Benz and has several technological features. One is its brain-computer interface (BCI), which allows you to control vehicle functions through thought.

After a calibration period, a device connected to the user’s head analyzes the brain waves and triggers the defined function, which can be changing a radio station, opening a window, answering a phone call and even changing of a route.

“BCI technology has the potential to further enhance driving comfort in the future,” said Britta Seeger, board member at Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, in a statement. “The technology works completely independently of speech and touch. This opens up revolutionary possibilities for intuitive interaction with the vehicle”, he added.

According to the company, the greater the person’s focus, the greater the neural activity to trigger the desired function in the vehicle. “This concept car impressively portrays the future of mobility, where man, nature and technology are in harmony,” said Markus Schafer, who is also a board member of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.

The Vision AVTR car was inspired by “Avatar” and has many technological resources and sustainable materials in the composition (Photo: Disclosure)

Vision AVTR was inspired by “avatar” and first featured at an event in Las Vegas last year. The vehicle has a biometric connection system and is made of sustainable materials.

The BCI tool can be tested by visitors to IAA Mobility, an automotive event that takes place this month in Munich, Germany.

