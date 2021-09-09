Mexico approves creation of referendum that could remove presidents from power | World

The Congress of Mexico approved on Tuesday (7) a law that creates mechanisms for carrying out a popular consultation on the continuity of presidential terms.

The “Law of Revocation of the Mandate” has the support of the current Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and his party, Morena, which is the majority in Parliament.

The measure, which had already been approved on Friday (3) by the Senate, also passed through the Chamber. There were 491 votes in favour, one against and one abstention in the house.

Despite the expressive vote, the National Action Party (PAN) called the law a “trap” that could lead López Obrador to seek re-election — which is not allowed by the Constitution..

the fear remains although the president, a left-wing populist, has said on different occasions that he does not intend to try a new term.

According to the Chamber of Deputies, the project’s objective is “to regulate and guarantee the exercise of the political right” of Mexicans “to request, participate, be consulted and vote for the revocation of the mandate of the person popularly elected as head of the Presidency.”

If the measure is called, the question will be: “Do you agree that [nome], President of the United Mexican States, has his term revoked due to a loss of confidence or must he remain in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term?”.