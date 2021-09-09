No news for a few years about the health status of the seven-times champion of Formula 1, Michael Schumacher, this Wednesday (8), the wife of the German, Corinna, revealed that the former driver is “different”, according to the website Race Fans.











© null

Michael Schumacher’s wife talks about the health status of the seven-time Formula 1 champion. (Photo:





“Of course I miss Michael every day. But I’m not the only one who misses him: his children, his family, his father, everyone around him […] Everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. In a different way, but he’s here, and it gives us strength, I think“, said.











© Provided by Bolavip Brazil

Michael Schumacher’s wife talks about the state of health of the seven-time Formula 1 champion. (Photo: Getty Images)





“We live together at home, we do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make him feel comfortable and simply to make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what happens, I’ll do everything I can. We will all go,” he added.











© Provided by Bolavip Brazil

Michael Schumacher in Formula 1. (Photo: Getty Images)





Corina also justified the lack of information about the health status of the former driver, saying that Schumacher always valued privacy.

“We’re trying to continue as a family the way Michael liked and still does. We’re getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private,’ he always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.. Michael has always protected us, now we are protecting Michael.”