Microsoft can buy Take Two and take GTA 6 and Rockstar Games

the journalist Jez Corden, editor-in-chief of the Windows Central, he again stated that the take two, out of the blue Rockstar Games and other studios, may be acquired by another company soon.

In a podcast published on the 4th of September on your channel. YouTube, Corden he again stated that he had heard rumors of the acquisition of take two:

“I heard several months ago from some trusted sources in the industry that the next big studio or big distributor to be acquired would be Take-Two. But that was a long time ago.”

A Take Two Interactive is currently worth more than $18 billion, more than double the cost of Zenimax Media, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2020, however, Microsoft you have this capital to invest and you can do it.

Check it out on YouTube: GTA 6 🚨 Will Rockstar Games REVEAL SOMETHING on PlayStation Showcase ??? [ 4K ]✅

Rockstar Games can work on something great for Xbox

Recently, the Microsoft tried to buy the Discord for more than $10 billion, but according to the Wall Street Journal negotiations were closed.

Therefore, if the purchase is made, the Microsoft would own the franchise Grand Theft Auto gives Rockstar Games and all franchises of the producers of take two, which would be crazy both at the bureaucratic level and at the level of investor acceptance.

Also check: GTA San Andreas | Take Two wins; Great mod is erased!

Anyway, do you like Portal Viciados? We count on you! Follow us on Google News. Click here and then Follow. Also be part of the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Source: WindowsClub / PodCast by Jez Corden