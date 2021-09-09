Mileide Mihaile is announced as a participant

Mileide Mihaile was announced as one of the participants in “The Farm 2021”. Record TV started releasing today the list of pedestrians for the 13th edition of the reality show.

Ex-wife of Wesley Safadão and digital influencer, she assured that the public will see “the real Mileide” in the program.

Presented by Adriane Galisteu, “A Fazenda 2021”, 13th edition of the reality show, starts on September 14th.

