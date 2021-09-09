More expensive rent forces return to parents’ and grandparents’ homes

Going out in search of freedom, financial independence or even to start a new family, young people leave their homes and move to a new address. But now, with the increase in the rent, among other adjustments, many have taken the opposite path and returned to live with their parents and grandparents.

Working in the area of ​​Real Estate Law, lawyer Wanderson Gonçalves Mariano confirms this reality. “Due to the covid-19 pandemic, as well as the increase in unemployment and also the cost of living, young people have chosen to return home as a cost-cutting measure.”

Called “rent inflation”, the IGP-M accumulates an increase of 31.12% in 12 months, forcing families to leave the place where they lived (Photo: Arquivo/AT)

He points out that one of the costs that increased the most during the pandemic was rent, due to the fact that its readjustment was linked to the IGP-M (General Market Price Index), which “had a considerable increase” in recent times.

According to the specialist in Real Estate Law, Diovano Rosetti, around 2,800 people in Espírito Santo handed over the properties where they lived to return to live with their parents or grandparents. This is because they can no longer afford their financial commitments.

“There are several reasons, but the main one is financial. Many people closed their businesses in the pandemic and unemployment rose. Some workers even had a reduction in wages and could not bear to continue paying the rent. The solution they found was to leave the house, hand over the properties and go back to live with their parents”.

Sharing the apartment with two other colleagues in Jardim da Penha, Vitória, journalist Andressa Ventura, 24, after four years in the state, decided to return to her homeland: Ipatinga, in Minas Gerais.

Andressa Ventura returned to live in Minas with her father, Adalberto (highlight), after 4 years in Espírito Santo (Photo: Personal archive)

Andressa is living with her father, writer Adalberto Ventura Lima, 50, but plans to return to Vitória one day. “I used to pay R$730 in rent and after the correction, in January, the value reached almost R$800. It was unfeasible”.

Another 25-year-old publicist, Jefferson Alves Gomes, is also preparing to change his address in 2022. He, who lives in Colatina, will move to Belo Horizonte (MG) and live with a cousin.

“The financial issue weighed in at the time of the decision. Every month you have to re-plan, cut superfluous expenses to fit the budget”, explained the advertiser.

Retirees take out loans to help

Unable to say “no”, parents and grandparents open the doors of their homes to welcome children and grandchildren. But, at the end of the month, this has weighed on the account of those offering hosting.

As a result, retirees are taking out loans and not even buying medicines to guarantee housing and food for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This situation is confirmed by the president of the National Union of Retirees in Espírito Santo, Jânio Araújo.

“They complain, they say they are worried, but they cannot close their doors, stop helping their children and grandchildren, giving them a roof over their heads at a time when they have lost their jobs or had reduced wages,” said Jânio.

Usually, according to him, they are married children who are unable to pay the rent. “There are even cases of married grandchildren who ask to live with their grandparents and take the whole family.”

At the age of 50, a former employee of a mining company moved back in with his 75-year-old widowed mother after she lost her job and failed to earn what he called “a good salary” (the amount was not disclosed).

Unable to keep his rent – ​​he lived on the seafront in Itapuã, Vila Velha – at the beginning of the year he changed his address.

“It’s not easy, after having a stabilized life, having to return to the parents’ house. Only I didn’t see another way out. I think it will be temporary, but at my age it’s not easy to get a job and pay the bills,” he said.

KNOW MORE

more expensive rent

The covid-19 pandemic affected the pockets of most Brazilians. Some lost their jobs, others lost part of their income.

Allied to this, food prices soared in the supermarket, as well as electricity and other basic survival items.

With residential and commercial rent it was no different. The General Market Price Index (IGP-M), which is used in rental contracts, accumulates inflation rates of 16.75% in the year and 31.12% in 12 months, according to data from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV ).

reasons for discharge

Dollar rise

Commodity market heating

Occasional mismatches in some industries, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

How is the IGP-M composed?

The IGP-M is composed of some sub-indices, such as the IPA-M (Broad Producer Price Index), the IPC-M (Consumer Price Index) and the INCC-M (National Construction Cost Index).

however, most of the index is made up of the IPA-M, which makes up 60% of the IGP-M.

Another 30% are related to the IPC-M. INCC-M is responsible for 10% of the composition of the indicator.

no income to pay

Due to the pandemic, many people, including young people, lost income. And because of that, they are failing to keep their rental commitments.

About 2,800 people have surrendered their rental properties to the owners and returned to live with their parents or grandparents. This way they can save and try to keep their bills up to date.

There are cases in which young people even return to their parents’ house with their wife (or husband) and children, because they are unable to fulfill their obligations with the landlord.

