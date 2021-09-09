Mother dies after being found with children in a boat in Venezuela; search for missing persons on a boat ride lasts 6 days

CARACAS — Since September 3, authorities in Venezuela have been searching for a group that disappeared after boarding a speedboat in the city of Higuerote, in the state of Miranda. On the vessel Thor there were two children, four adults and two sailors on their way to La Tortuga Island.

This Tuesday, according to the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (INEA), two women and two children who took the tour were found about 64 kilometers from the island. One of them was with the little ones — José, 6, and his sister, María, 2 — in a plastic boat. The other floated inside a cooler.

Mother died after being rescued with her children and a nanny in Venezuela Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/@inea_venezuela

After the rescue, Mariely Beatriz Chacón Marroquín, 40, the children’s mother, died. The surviving adult is 25-year-old Verónica Martinez, identified as the children’s nanny. Very dehydrated, she is recovering in a hospital in La Guaira. The brothers were transferred to Caracas and are under the care of their maternal grandparents.

The launch has yet to be found and there is no sign of the other four missing. According to the Civil Protection department, the other crew members are: Remis David Camblor (father of the children), José Javier Marcano Narváez, Alejandro Osorio Graterol and Vianney Carolina Dos Santos Morales. A video published in the local press shows the group’s last moments on the tour:

A preliminary investigation found that the boat was not suitable for sailing on the high seas. Authorities believe the vessel sank after the impact of the waves.

A preliminary investigation found that the boat was not suitable for sailing on the high seas. Authorities believe the vessel sank after the impact of the waves.