Mother dies after being found with children in lifeboat in Venezuela | Behavior

Reproduction/Twitter Mother died after being found with children in life raft

Venezuelan authorities have been searching since Sept. 3 for a group that disappeared after boarding a speedboat in Higuerote, Venezuela. On the boat, there were two children, four adults and two sailors on their way to La Tortuga Island.

This Tuesday (7), the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces said that two women and two children were found. In two boats, one with the little ones, José, 6 years old and María, 2 years old, in a plastic boat. After the rescue, Mariely Marroquín, 40, the children’s mother, died.

The surviving adult is 25-year-old Verónica Martinez, she is the children’s nanny. Dehydrated, she recovers in a hospital in La Guaira. The brothers are in Caracas and under the care of their maternal grandparents.

The launch has not been found and there is no sign of the other four missing. According to the Civil Protection department, the other crew members are: Remis David Camblor (father of the children), José Javier Marcano Narváez, Alejandro Osorio Graterol and Vianney Carolina Dos Santos Morales. A video posted on social networks shows the group’s last moments on the tour:

Latest images of the family that disappeared in the sea after leaving Higuerote to the island of La Tortuga in the past. On the Iban boat for children and six adults. It’s about the Camblor Chacón family. pic.twitter.com/4Me96CMVAh — Directo a la Fuente (@directolafuente) September 7, 2021

Preliminary investigation indicates that the boat was not able to navigate on the high seas. Authorities believe the vessel sank after the impact of the waves.