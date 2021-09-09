Motorola Unveils Wireless Remote Charger for 4 Cell Phones

Motorola’s new generation wireless remote charging technology will have the ability to power up to four cell phones at the same time. This is revealed in a demonstration video released by the company on Wednesday (8), through the Chinese social network Weibo.

Based on the wireless charger prototype presented during the 2021 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, the new feature is also larger in size than the previous solution and features other changes. One of the highlights is the ability to charge devices up to 3 meters away from the base.

In addition to being able to charge cell phones at a greater distance (in the first generation, there was a limit of 1 meter), the new model overcomes another limitation. Now, the device can supply power to the devices even if there is any obstruction between them, as we can see in the presentation below.

Finally, the recording demonstrates that Motorola’s new wireless charger can cover a wider area, meaning the phone doesn’t necessarily have to be positioned directly in front of you to receive a charge. According to the manufacturer, the loading angle is 100 degrees.

No release forecast

Although it showed its second generation wireless remote charging in operation, Motorola did not provide any information as to when the solution will go on sale. According to the XDA Developers, the new devices can be developed in partnership with GuRu Wireless, specialized in this type of technology.

When it launches, the new wireless remote charger may have as competitors the Mi Air Charge, by Xiaomi, and the model developed by Oppo. The difference between them is mainly in the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously, offered by Motorola, while the others supply power to only one phone at a time.