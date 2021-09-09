Moving average of deaths by Covid-19 in the state of Rio is the highest since June

In the opposite direction of the country, the state of Rio de Janeiro reached this Monday (6) the highest moving average of deaths by Covid-19 since the 26th of June. The data are from Fiocruz’s Monitora Covid panel. In the last seven days, an average of 142 daily deaths were recorded.

The moving average of deaths recorded last year in this same period was 77; an increase of 45% when comparing both periods. Compared to two weeks ago, there was a growth of 33%.

In the comparison between the ten states in the country that lead in the number of Covid-19 cases, the state of Rio was the one that registered the greatest increase in the moving average. Currently, it is also the state that has the highest moving average of Covid-19 deaths recorded this past week.

A study published by Fiocruz last week already indicated that Rio de Janeiro, going against the grain of other states, had an increase in the number of cases. According to the researcher at Fiocruz, Marcelo Gomes, this increase in deaths on the moving average is not necessarily new.

“[Esse aumento] it was to be expected, as the data on new weekly severe cases had been increasing for a long time. It was only a matter of time before this was reflected in an increase in deaths,” he explained.

In the capital of Rio, the moving average of deaths also increased, with a record of 66 deaths per day compared to the last 7 days. Currently, both the state and the capital of Rio de Janeiro are considered the hotbed of the Delta variant in the country, leading the number of cases due to this strain of the virus.

Despite the increase in the moving average of deaths by Covid-19 in the state, bed occupancy rates in the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro dropped considerably.

Currently, only four cities have an occupancy rate of beds in the Intensive Care Unit for Covid-19 treatment between 90% and 100% – Bom Jesus do Itabapoana (97%), Guapimirim (90%), Rio de Janeiro (94%) and Teresópolis (100%).

The number of daily requests for service also dropped. According to data from the Rio de Janeiro State Health Department, 44 requests for ICU and 19 were registered on the 7th. It was a 50% reduction compared to the requests registered on the 6th.

Another data that indicated improvement was that which indicates the number of people in line for assistance. It went from 27 people on Monday (6) to 17 on Tuesday (7). Of these 17 people, 9 are queuing for the ICU and 8 queuing for the infirmary.

After an update made at 17:00 on Tuesday (7), the state of Rio has 1,137,927 cases and 63,243 deaths as a result of Covid-19. There are 366 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and the lethality is at 5.56%.

In a note, the state Department of Health reported that it monitors the data daily and uses the average by date of the event to analyze the current situation of the pandemic in the state.

According to the folder, observing only the cases by notification date can generate distortions in the information, since old cases, which took a long time to be informed, end up being counted together.

Other parameters monitored by the department to monitor the current scenario are the number of consultations in the UPAs and the positive rate of exams for Covid-19.