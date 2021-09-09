Neto attacks Globo and ‘Crack of the Game’: “Ridiculous thing”

grandson again criticized the ‘Craque do Jogo’ award, from the Globo Group. Again elected best field in the popular election of the Rio station, luan received harsh reviews from band presenter for acting in tie against Youth. The former player, however, vehemently repudiated the continuation of the award, which he called “ridiculous”.







Neto criticized Luan and Globo’s “Craque do Jogo” award (Reprodução / Band) Photo: Throw!

“You, from Globo, do such a ridiculous thing to let people vote (for the ‘Crack of the Game’), and every game is Luan. That’s ugly. It’s not cool. What can be said is that he’s not it’s fine. That’s what I do here,” he said.

Afterwards, Neto did not spare Luan from criticism about his performance for Corinthians. The number 7 shirt entered the second half in place of Renato Augusto.

“All the balls that Luan took when he came in… It’s no longer possible. He has no psychological condition anymore. He missed all the balls. And all of them sideways, without physical strength. He tries to kick a cinnamon ball. And Sylvinho is the culprit of that, Flavinho (physical trainer) is the culprit of that, Alessandro is the culprit of that. Technically, it doesn’t work anymore. He doesn’t have the strength to kick and earns R$ 800 thousand per month”, began the presenter.

“I promised myself I wouldn’t talk bad about Luan anymore. But Luan, stop playing ball, brother! You don’t like playing. You don’t like the ball, don’t do anything with it. You went in, caught it five times on the ball and missed all five. He replaced Renato Augusto, who didn’t play well, no problem.

Last Tuesday (7) marked the debut of Roger Guedes in the Corinthians shirt. As a result, the new reinforcement prevented Corinthians from losing to Juventude. The match ended in a 1-1 draw in the Neo Química Arena, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão.