New BMW G 310 R 2022 gains changes, but starts at R$33 thousand

Following updates previously shown in India and Europe, BMW has begun revamping its entry line in Brazil. AG 310 GS received the 2022 line in early August. Now, it was the Bavarian brand’s turn to announce the arrival of the changes also for its naked entry, the G 310 R.

The bike is also assembled in Manaus (AM) and followed the adventurous “sister” in terms of novelties. The new BMW G 310 R 2022 is now available for purchase at the brand’s stores for starting at R$ 32,900. Among the changes, naked gained new designs for the lighthouse and the lantern. All lighting, including headlights, now features LED bulbs.

The AG 310 R 2022 also gained new color and graphics options, and now the inscription “310” appears on the side of the headlight fairing. In the painting, those interested can opt for Polar White with blue details, Cosmic Black and Sport, which adds red graphics to the BMW motorcycle.

As seen on the GS, the new G 310 R features engine covers, alternator, clutch, water pump, footrest and rear handles painted in metallic titanium gray. At the front, the canes from the front suspension set have a gold finish.



The engine is the same. The 313 cm³ single-cylinder propeller remains, having four valves, double command and liquid cooling. The performance data is also identical, offering 34 hp of power at 9,250 rpm and 2.8 kgfm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The transmission has 6 speeds and the final transmission is by chain.

This does not mean, however, that BMW has not applied mechanical changes to the new G 310 R 2022. It now has an electronic accelerator, eliminating the need for cables. The clutch also became an assisted and sliding type, preventing jerks and skidding in stronger gear reductions and making its activation smoother. Finally, the clutch and front brake levers received position adjustment in 4 levels.

