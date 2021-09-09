New DC Comics animated film gets its first trailer

After being successful in games and comics, it’s time for Injustice to shine on the screen!

injustice, the new animated film from DC Comics, promises to adapt one of the Keywords most beloved among fans, showing what would happen if the Super man lose everything he loved and become a great dictator. Now the first trailer for the project has just been released, showing that the story should be equally devastating in the long.

In 2013, Injustice gods among us was released in the comics, showing an alternative universe in which wildcard Woods lois lane and Super man ends up becoming a great dictator who rules the world with an iron fist. To try to put an end to the tyrant, batman forms a resistance with heroes and villains who are willing to face the Man of Steel. However, to achieve success, they must clash with other powerful characters who serve the once greatest hero on Earth.

The story became incredibly popular, gaining several volumes in the comics and two insane games. Now it’s time to injustice shine like an animated film that, as previously suggested, might alter some plots of previous versions of this narrative.

Watch the trailer below:

The movie synopsis says:

“Injustice takes place in an alternate Earth where the Joker tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, making the hero go crazy. This Superman decides to control Earth, making Batman and his allies try to stop him.”

injustice has the direction of Matt Peters (Dark Justice League: War of Apokolips) and script of Ernie Altbacke (Batman: Silence). The movie will be released one day October 19th in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and digitally combo on video-on-demand. The indicative classification is for adults.

