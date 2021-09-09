New World: Open Beta starts today – see how to participate

The game will be available for testing from September 9th to 12th

After several postponements, the Amazon Game Studio is already releasing the open Beta of New World. It is available to any interested player via Steam. The game will officially launch on September 28th. Before that the company is giving a few days of early testing for players who want to. See how to participate below.

Before starting, it is necessary to highlight that New World will be available from the 9th to the 12th of September. In other words, it starts today, Thursday, until Sunday. Players interested in having early access to the title will have the weekend to do their tests and send feedback on the title to Amazon Game Studio.

How to participate in the New World Open Beta:

Log into your Steam account;

Access the New World page (link);

Choose the option “Join the New World Open Beta Reproduction Test”;

Request access;

Amazon will send an email to the registered address notifying you that the Beta is available for download;

Follow the steps the studio will take to install.

This Beta version is open, so anyone can have access. All players who made the pre-order purchase have already had access to the title in advance, for testing. During the closed version the title had more than 200,000 simultaneous players exploring the title.



The Beta version is important to identify bugs, or issues that went unnoticed by developers. It was during the closed Beta that flaws were identified in some video cards. Issue that has been identified and fixed, preventing more players from having errors during the game. Therefore, players can indeed experience issues throughout the Beta, which should be reported to Amazon.

New World will officially arrive for players on September 28th. Amazon is betting on a successful launch, to leverage the studio’s name in the gaming world. Some other titles, like Crucible, didn’t get off to a good start, being canceled after an unsuccessful closed beta.

To learn more about the game, see the trailer below:

