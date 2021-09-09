Neymar and Bruna Biancardi appear together after rumors of the player with Jade Picon





BruMar lives! Amid rumors that the player hooked up with digital influencer Jade Picon at a party at his sister’s house, in Alphaville, last Sunday, the player appeared in records happy with friends – among them, volleyball player Bruninho – , and Bruna Biancardi, with whom Ney has been having a romance for over a month.

The photos were published by a “parça” of the player and show everyone having fun in São Paulo.

Party after game suspended

There was no game, but there was a party. Neymar held a celebration on Sunday after the suspension of Brazil’s game against Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. The ace gathered “parças” and some beauties, among them, the new affair, Bruna Biancardi, for a private party at the mansion of his sister, Rafaella, in Alphaville, São Paulo.

The scheme was the same: cell phones confiscated at the door and no posts about the subject or marking the place, but, as always, not all the guests followed the recommendations and the news of the secret party ended up leaking.

Bruna was in a box at the Arena Neo Química, where the game was to take place, to watch Neymar act on the field, but the match did not happen due to a suspension by the National Health Surveillance Agency, following the sanitary protocols against Covid-19.