Nioh is free for PC

Nioh: The Complete Edition is free for PC for a limited time. The promotion gives players free of charge the base game developed by Team Ninja and the Dragon of the North, Honor Challenged and End of the Bloodbath expansions.

The version has gamepad (controller) compatibility, support for 4K Ultra-HD resolution and cross-play with Steam players. The game has Portuguese subtitles.

How to rescue Nioh for free on PC

The offer takes place through the Epic Games Store. The deadline for the redemption is September 16, at 12:00 pm (Brasilia time).

To redeem the game for free, simply log onto the platform, access the title page on the Epic Store store and purchase it free of charge. Once rescued, the game will permanently integrate your library and can be downloaded at any time.

In addition to Nioh, Epic Games also offers the Sheltered game for free. The offer is also limited until the 16th of September. To rescue him for free, just follow the same procedure described for Nioh, on Sheltered’s page.

Nioh Specifications for PC

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 or higher

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 with 3GB VRAM or higher, AMD Radeon R9 280 with 3GB VRAM or higher

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 80GB

Recommended

Operating System: Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K or higher

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB VRAM or higher, AMD Radeon R9 380X with 4GB VRAM or higher

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 80GB

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the Twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.