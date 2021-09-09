Galo is in first place in the Brazilian Championship, four points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras, and is firmly in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores.

This Wednesday (8), the football executive director of the Atlético-MG, Rodrigo Caetano, gave an interview to the website Goal.com and spoke about the possibility of the arrival of reinforcements. Galo was one of the most active clubs in the transfer market, signing important players, such as Hispanic-Brazilian Diego Costa.

“I can nail that, probably, no one else will arrive. We are satisfied with the group we have. We have a good number, very good level. If we don’t have any complications, except for some kind of serious injury, and this is the squad to take the Rooster to the decisive games that lie ahead and, hopefully, to the conquests”, declared Caetano.

According to him, Atlético-MG has never been interested in David Luiz: “At no time (it was on the agenda). I say again: we understand that, today, perhaps one of the best signings we can consider is the maintenance of our cast”. The former Arsenal defender is in Flamengo’s crosshairs.

About Marinho, Caetano said that there was interest: “It was really a consultation we made, if I’m not mistaken in mid-January for February, still among Sampaoli’s requests. Then, with Cuca, who also worked with him. A very high level, unbalanced player. But then the numbers (were) impractical, impossible”.

Atlético-MG has a direct confrontation next Sunday (12), against Fortaleza, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. In case of victory, Rooster could open up a significant lead again. Currently, four points separate him from Palmeiras, vice-leader”.