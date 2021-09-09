O Atlético-MG doesn’t plan on beefing up the cast for the season sequel. In an interview with Goal, the club’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, praised the team at the club and stated that he does not think about signings unless there is some injury in the future.

“I can nail that probably no one else will arrive. We are satisfied with the group we have. We have a good number, very good level”, said the director of Galo.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“If we don’t have any complications, except for some kind of serious injury, it’s this squad that’s set to take Galo to the decisive games that lie ahead and, hopefully, to the conquests.”

According to Caetano, Atlético sought to hire forward Marinho, from saints, at the beginning of the year. However, the negotiations did not move forward due to the financial issue.

“It was a consultation we made, if I’m not mistaken, in mid-January to February, still among Sampaoli’s requests. Then, with Cuca, who also worked with him. A very high level player, unbalanced. But then the numbers they are impractical, impossible”.

The athletic director also spoke about David Luiz and said that the defender, currently without a club, was never an option for Galo. “At no time (it was on the agenda). I say again: we understand that, today, perhaps one of the best signings we can consider is the maintenance of our cast”.

The Minas Gerais team returns to the field this Sunday (12) to face the strength, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Castelão, by the Brazilian championship. Then, there will be the confrontation back in front of the Fluminense by the quarterfinals of Brazil’s Cup on Wednesday (15).

already by Libertadores Conmebol, that the sports fan follows LIVE by ESPN on Star+, the Rooster faces the palm trees, on September 21, for the semifinal of the continental tournament.