Novavax Begins Covid and Seasonal Flu Vaccine Combination Trial – Health

THE Novavax it said in a statement that it has started a phase 1 and 2 clinical trial to assess the safety and immune response of a combination of vaccines of the company against the Covid-19 and the influenza (the flu) seasonal. The US company says that the two immunizers have already shown strong results on their own, in phase 3 trials.

The company notes that, if successful, this could improve effectiveness for the healthcare system, with high levels of protection against both types of viruses.

The test will take place in the Australia, with results expected for the first half of 2022, says the company.

In phase 3 testing, with almost 30,000 adults in the USA and in the Mexico, the company’s covid-19 vaccine demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe cases of the disease, with 90.4% overall effectiveness, it says in the statement. The study also pointed out that the immunizing agent offered 93% efficacy against the worry variants, such as Alpha.

NVX-CoV2373 is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine, administered in two doses within three weeks of each other. According to the pharmaceutical company, its manufacturing capacity could reach 100 million doses per month, by the end of the third quarter of 2021, and 150 million monthly doses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.