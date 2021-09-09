Novavax Begins Single Covid-19 and Flu Vaccine Trial

Studies will be conducted in Australia with 640 healthy adults ​​between 50 and 70 years; pharmaceutical will combine two previously developed immunizers

THE Novavax announced the start of trials for a combined vaccine against the the flu and the Covid-19. The substance will combine the immunizing agent against the disease caused by the coronavirus that the laboratory has developed, with an efficacy of 90.4%, and its vaccine against the flu, which also showed a high degree of neutralization against the four main strains of the virus. Now, it’s time to assess safety and immune responsiveness together. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the US drugmaker highlighted that pre-clinical studies have shown the combination’s effectiveness. “The combination of these two vaccines, which delivered exceptional results individually with favorable safety and tolerability profiles, can lead to greater efficiency for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against Covid-19 and influenza with a single regimen”, says the statement. . The tests will be carried out in Australia with 640 healthy adults aged between 50 and 70 years. They must have been previously infected with Covid-19 or have taken the second dose of the virus vaccine at least eight weeks before the start of the clinical trial. Novavax expects to have test results in the first half of 2022.

*With information from reporter Beatriz Manfredini