Novavax starts clinical trials of vaccine that immunizes against flu and COVID-19

Pharmaceutical Novavax announced this Wednesday (8) that it will start a new study to evaluate a vaccine against two diseases at once: the common flu and COVID-19. The mixture would be especially useful if the scenario of annual booster vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is confirmed.

The surveys will start in Australia, with a total of 640 adults. The age of the participants varies between 50 and 70 years, and only those who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 or previously contracted the disease will be selected.

The volunteers will receive a combination of the company’s immunizing agent against COVID-19, NVX-CoV2373, and the influenza vaccine created by Novavax, called Nanoflu.

Novavax works with the perspective that immunization against COVID-19 will be recurrent (Image: Pressmaster/Envato Elements)

To date, Novavax’s vaccine against COVID-19 has not been used on a large scale, despite showing promise. In phase 3 clinical trials, the company has already reported 90% efficacy. The company is betting on a technology different from those already in wide use against the disease, using protein subparticles, which present protein S to the immune system.

The company has good prospects for the double vaccine. The combination has already shown good potential in the pre-clinical stages, which supported the advancement of studies for human participants.

Novavax had already stated in May this year that it has the perspective that the combination of NVX-CoV2373 and Nanoflu will be crucial for the future, to prevent new outbreaks, protect against new variants, as well as being more efficient for healthcare systems around the world.