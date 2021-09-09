NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20 GB exists and they are using it for mining

Despite the larger amount of VRAM, Gigabyte’s model has lower bandwidth

The rumors of a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB VRAM already circulated the internet since last year. In late August, the Videocardz website received pictures of what would be the video card, more specifically a Gigabyte model. No details about the plate had been released, but it appears that it is being sold in St. Peterburg, Russia.

This card’s firmware, anonymously submitted to the TechPowerUp database, corresponds to Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Xtreme with 20GB (GV-N308TAORUS X-20GD). The first mentions of this video card were in December of last year, when the Gigabyte registered the model with the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Even with 8GB GDDR6X more VRAM than base model (67% more), the difference between them, in other technical specifications, is not very big. The frequency of memories remains the same. The only notable difference is that the RTX 3080 Ti of 20GB has a 320-bit interface, against the 384-bit of the GPU with 12GB. This impacts the bandwidth. While the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB arrives 912 GBps, the model with 20GB achieves 760 GBps.

Apparently, a store is already selling the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC 20G in Russia. At the time the video was recorded, the video card was costing 225,000 RUB, about 3,000 dollars. A Russian miner had access to the plate and did some tests involving mining different cryptocurrencies.



The video card was already preconfigured by the shopkeeper to work with +100 MHz in core, +1000 MHz in video memory and power capped at 80% of TDP. The most interesting thing about this 20GB variant of the RTX 3080 Ti is that it reached 94 MH/s (a screenshot of the store shows 97.79 MH/s) using Gminer or NBminer mining Ethereum, almost 64% more than the 12GB model, but higher bandwidth.

No video driver from NVIDIA supports the GeForce 3080 Ti 20GB at this time. When contacting Gigabyte in Russia and asking about the graphics card, the manufacturer denied the existence of this SKU. Youtuber was only able to mine using the beta 457.52 driver.

According to the technical information so far, Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB does not make use of LHR (Lite Hash Rate) algorithm. Which leads us to believe that the graphics card was manufactured before putting LHR in Ti models, or would be released later and was cancelled. Even so, it is possible to find the card for sale.

Via: VideoCardz, Tom’s Hardware