NVIDIA will release GeForce RTX 30 SUPER in January and GeForce RTX 40 in October 2022 [RUMOR]

AMD’s new generation of GPUs to be released in the same period

Also this last Tuesday (7) some leakers revealed information indicating that Nvidia intends to launch a new line of Super video cards from its current generation GeForce RTX series 30 in January 2022. The leaks also indicate that the new generation Ada Lovelace is still expected to arrive in October 2022.

Information about the release of a Super variant of Nvidia graphics cards came from leaker Greymon55 on Twitter and RedGamingTech on Youtube. According to this information, the Super versions are expected to arrive in early 2022. Yet it’s not clear, however, whether the desktop and mobile Super graphics cards will be released at the same time.

There are also rumors that the RTX 30 SUPER may have a new chip GA103, which would make possible a wider range of configurations for the models, especially for the mobile variations. The desktop release hasn’t been mentioned in the leaks yet, but it’s likely to happen. Wccftech sources even stated that the models have already started to be produced in this quarter.

Greymon55 also shared some additional information about the new gen. RTX 40 of Nvidia video cards, called Ada Lovelace. According to leaker, the first models of this new generation should still appear in October 2022. Nonetheless, he also pointed out that he’s not just talking about Nvidia graphics cards.



Please note that, unlike AMD’s RDNA3 which will be based on MCM (Multi-Chip-Module), Nvidia Ada Lovelace will be made from the traditional single chip. Models must start to be produced from the middle of 2022 according to rumors, which could help with the availability of the cards at the October launch.

Details of the new generation of GPUs leak

AMD RDNA3 (RX 7700 XT and RX 7600 XT)

Next year promises to be full of news involving hardware, especially regarding video cards. In the first half of 2022 we will see the new Super variation of the RTX 30, the brand new graphics cards from the Arc line from Intel and also new versions of the RDNA2 graphics cards from AMD. In the second half of the year, we should to have both a new generation of graphics cards from Nvidia and a new generation from AMD.

