Nxivm: co-founder of sexual sect that branded women with iron is doomed in the US

5 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Nancy Salzman said she was ‘horrified and ashamed’ for having supported the leader of the Nxivm sect

Nxivm co-founder Nancy Salzman, 66, was sentenced in the United States to more than three years in prison for her participation in sexual cults.

She had already pleaded guilty to extortion crimes in 2019, admitting to stealing the email addresses and passwords of Nxivm critics.

Now, she must turn herself in for arrest in January 2022 — the delay of a few months is due to the need to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

In October 2020, the leader of the Nxivm, Keith Raniere, was sentenced to 120 years in prison for the crimes of extortion, sex trafficking, child pornography, among others.

Nxivm (pronounced nexium) was founded in 1998, is headquartered in Albany, New York, and defines itself as a “community guided by humanitarian principles that seeks to empower people.” The group says it has worked with 16,000 people in centers in the United States, Canada and Mexico. There are well-known former members, such as actress Allison Mack, who starred in the series Smallville.

For investigators, this is a sex trafficking operation disguised as a group with humanitarian principles.

Outwardly, the Nxivm seemed to offer harmless self-help programs, but at the core of the Raniere group it exerted extreme levels of control, culminating in sexual abuse, violence and even the ironing of its initials on women’s bodies.

This Wednesday (8/9), Salzman said in federal court in Brooklyn that she was “horrified and ashamed” for having supported Raniere.

The woman’s lawyers say she now acknowledges “the full weight of her mistakes while serving as Keith Raniere’s collaborator and facilitator” in the cult.

Federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis, meanwhile, said it caused “trauma and destruction” to Nxivm victims.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Nancy’s daughter Lauren (photo) was also part of the sect’s core and collaborated with promoters

In a document attached to the lawsuit in August, Assistant Attorney Tanya Hajjar said Salzman “despised and humiliated women and blamed victims of abuse.”

“You never refuted [Raniere]. The door was always open, but you never left,” the judge said, according to the New York Daily News.

Before the verdict, the court heard audio and video testimony from several former Nxivm members who detailed Salzman’s role in the organization.

Nancy Salzman’s daughter Lauren was also a high-ranking member of the Nxivm. She could have been sentenced to up to seven years in prison, but in July she received five years of probation after helping prosecutors topple Raniere.