Nxivm: co-founder of sexual sect that branded women with iron is doomed in the US

Nancy Salzman

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Nancy Salzman said she was ‘horrified and ashamed’ for having supported the leader of the Nxivm sect

Nxivm co-founder Nancy Salzman, 66, was sentenced in the United States to more than three years in prison for her participation in sexual cults.

She had already pleaded guilty to extortion crimes in 2019, admitting to stealing the email addresses and passwords of Nxivm critics.

Now, she must turn herself in for arrest in January 2022 — the delay of a few months is due to the need to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

In October 2020, the leader of the Nxivm, Keith Raniere, was sentenced to 120 years in prison for the crimes of extortion, sex trafficking, child pornography, among others.