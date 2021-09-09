Orejuela loses patience with a lack of chances at São Paulo and reveals polls; side received consultation from BR and abroad

It’s not fair what they’re doing with Orejuela. The guy is no worse than Igor Vinicius and Ingrato from Daniel Alves and he never has a chance.

Going through a period of instability on the field, São Paulo continues to prepare for the duel this week, against Fluminense, at Maracanã, in a game that opens the return of the Brazilian Championship for both teams. And who dreams of a place in the Tricolor Paulista is the right-back Orejuela.

The Colombian who was signed earlier in the season is not having much space with coach Hernán Crespo. That’s because when the São Paulo club arrived, the winger did not play the competition in which the Sovereign was crowned champion to take care of an injury. Since then, Orejuela was used by the Argentine coach only in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and in the 1-0 victory against Athletico Paranaense, in the Brasileirão.

The lack of opportunities has irritated the professional, who recently made the Colombian consider leaving São Paulo. In recent days, the wing has received polls from teams in Brazil and abroad and if things haven’t improved, the player has already warned that he will look for new airs.

That’s because, according to the findings of the TNT Sports reporting team, the athlete feels without support and without opening for dialogue at the club. Recently, director Carlos Belmonte confessed that he sought out the Colombian to deal with some things that were bothering the board and the technical committee.

Also according to the report, the 20 shirt has already sought out Crespo to find out why the indifference and lack of opportunity. Finally, the only leader who has been listening to the Colombian is Rui Costa, who hired him in March.