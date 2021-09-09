Oscar Winner Reveals Giving Birth to ‘X-Men’ Actor After Pregnancy Kept Secret – Monet

+



Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender (Photo: Getty)

Looks like the stork targeted the cast of the ‘X-Men’ movies, doesn’t it? On the same day that the pregnancy of Jennifer Lawrence, who plays the character Mystique in the franchise, was confirmed, Alicia Vikander revealed that she and Michael Fassbender – the villain Magneto in the mutant films – welcomed their first child.

The Oscar-winning actress for Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Danish Girl’ confirmed the news in an interview with People, in which she spoke about motherhood: “Now I have a new understanding of life in general.” The news comes when Alicia and husband Michael Fassbender are spotted with a baby during a recent trip to Ibiza – with Alicia revealing that she gave birth to their first child earlier in the year.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander in A Luz Entre Oceanos (2016) (Photo: Publicity)

Married since October 2017, neither Alicia nor Michael revealed their pregnancy or the arrival of their first child. Alicia, who confirmed the baby’s arrival in the promotion of the film ‘Blue Bayou’, spoke more about the new reality: “This is very beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my works in the future”. The ‘Tomb Raider’ star confided that this is a special time and that he is “happy and happier than ever”.

The couple, who currently live together in Lisbon, are known for being extremely reserved. They got married three years after they started dating, which happened backstage in the feature film ‘A Luz Entre os Oceanos’.

In 2017 Alicia had already given signs of wanting to be a mother: “I don’t even have children, and it’s the wonder of my world. I’ve always wanted to have children. I’ve never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day. And the expectation is so great. how much to know it must be the greatest experience of my life – and suddenly, overnight, it’s a reality; it’s a new chapter in your life,” said the actress.

