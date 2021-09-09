Our wishes for PlayStation Showcase • Eurogamer.pt

Sony’s absence at E3 2021 and Gamescom 2021 was really noticeable and many expected the Japanese giant to hold its own event at some point in the near future. That moment is coming! A new PlayStation Showcase was announced this week and will take place on Thursday 9th September.

There are several unknowns about what will be presented in this 40-minute event, but expectations are quite high. The end of the year is approaching and we will soon be in the Christmas season, which will obviously be the time of the year where a lot of bets will be made by the usual “players”.

Here at Eurogamer.pt we share the consumer’s feeling of enthusiasm and we’re hooking up to a PlayStation Showcase packed with new things. Therefore, we decided to consult the various team members to ask what their wishes for the presentation are.

Of course, we also want to know what you expect from the event and that you mention your wish list.

adolph We walked at a fast pace for the final stretch of this year and for the time when we saw an avalanche of launches. This PlayStation Showcase comes at an interesting time, weeks after Gamescom and especially before the end-of-the-year frenzy. What do I expect from this Sony event? God of War will have to make its appearance, with something more concrete and maybe some gameplay. I’m also confident that we’ll have something on Gran Turismo 7 as well as Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. To end in style, an announcement of something unexpected would be really interesting, something breathtaking and exciting, it’s not too much to ask.

Jorge Give me a trailer for God of War Ragnarok and I’m already happy! God of War 3 was the main reason I bought a PS3 at the time, and God of War (2018) was for a long time the game I’ve been looking forward to on PS4 (I think it was worth the wait). Naturally, the next chapter in the saga is also the game I’m most looking forward to on PS5. As dreaming doesn’t cost, I would also like a new inFamous. I miss the show and how powerful it made us feel. I know there’s a little rumor going around that a new inFamous will be announced, and even though it’s unlikely, it’s one of my wishes. And to dream a bit higher, a new The Getaway (or a spiritual sequel) from SIE London would be the icing on the cake. Now back to reality, I’m curious to see Gran Turismo 7. Polyphony Digital has a lot to prove with this game and carries a big burden on their shoulders.

Vitor With PlayStation 5 heading into its first year of life, and as the worst of the pandemic begins to lag behind, today’s PlayStation Showcase looks like a pivotal event. Sony knows that this is a core time for short- and medium-term plans. It will be an event that will give PS5 fans and owners the certainty of what they can expect from the past few years, but at the same time begin to broaden its user base. I’m sure it will be a complete event, with those series we’re used to, namely God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, which should be joined by Gran Turismo 7. I believe there will be something special from Naughty Dog and there will also be Final Fantasy. I’m also waiting for one or another remake of the Souls series. Finally, we might be surprised by an ad coming from Japanese studios.