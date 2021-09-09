Overreacted on holiday? Unimed Araxá nutritionists teach green juice recipes

On this holiday return, there are many people with guilty consciences. For those of you who exaggerate on your days off, the nutritionists at Unimed’s Multidisciplinary Clinic advise you to insert anti-inflammatory foods, diuretics, rich in fiber and vitamin C, into your diet for the next few days. Green juice is an excellent option. Below you can see five options to try:

Recipe 1

1 cabbage leaf

200 ml of water or coconut water

1 piece of watermelon (with seed)

1 slice of pineapple

½ lemon

ginger to taste

Recipe 2

1 cabbage leaf

200 ml of water or coconut water

celery to taste

1 lemon

½ apple

½ japanese cucumber

Recipe 3

1 cabbage leaf

200 ml of water or coconut water

parsley to taste

1 slice of melon

1 dessert spoon of chia

Recipe 4

1 cabbage leaf

200 ml of water or coconut water

1 kiwi

ginger to taste

1 dessert spoon of flaxseed

Recipe 5

1 cabbage leaf

200 ml of water or coconut water

mint to taste

2 slices of pineapple

ginger to taste

1 dessert spoon of chia

Tips: no straining and try not to sweeten it. Juices can be frozen in ice cube trays or ingredients in transparent bags. All of these options will reduce the feeling of bloating and retention, and contribute a lot to your health.

don’t sabotage yourself

Did you go without physical activity? Extrapolated in the candy? Alcohol? Did you go through a difficult time? Abandoned everything in the pandemic? Traveled and want to wait to resume to return? Don’t sabotage yourself. It is precisely at these times that you need even more help from a nutritionist.

The orientation in these cases is not to reschedule the appointment and have a frank conversation with the specialist. It’s time to strategize, adapt your food plan to your reality, encourage, seek new goals; finally “putting the house in order”.

Nutrition at CMU

Unimed’s Multidisciplinary Clinic currently has four nutritionists: Bárbara Maria Borges F. Souza, Cintia Dias Soares, Isabela Santos Zago and Natalia Cristini Rezende. Among the specialties are: functional clinical nutrition, behavioral, sports, maternal and child, strategies aimed at weight loss, aesthetics, bariatric surgery, allergies and food intolerance.

According to the coordinator of the clinic, Efigenia Emanuela da Silva Couto, every treatment is personalized. “The diet is built during the consultation, together with the patient. In general, in the first consultation, the patient leaves with the diet in hand. If necessary, he can still count on the support of our multidisciplinary team”, he emphasizes.

Appointments are scheduled by phone / whatsapp (34) 3201-2900. On the day of the consultation, it is necessary to have the authorized medical request, health insurance card and personal document. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm and Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

