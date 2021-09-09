Palmeiras seeks to end fast against Flamengo and consolidate distance to rival at Brazilian Nationals | palm trees

After two weeks free to train, Palmeiras will return to the field next Sunday, against Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, at 4 pm (GMT), by Brasileirão.

Verdão is going to the field to try to end an uncomfortable fast against the Cariocas. The last time they beat their rival was in November 2017. Since then, Flamengo has won four and four draws.

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira talks with the Palmeiras cast before training at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira talks with the Palmeiras cast before training at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

The last duel took place in May this year. On the occasion, Rubro-Negro won 1-0, with a goal by Pedro.

The other match of the season was for the Super Cup final, in April, in Brasília. The 2-2 tie took the decision to penalties, with Flamengo winning. There was a fight between the two delegations and a lot of confusion at Mané Garrincha.

Palmeiras and Flamengo have seen the rivalry grow a lot in recent years, as the two have disputed several titles between them.

In addition to the chance to end the fast, this Sunday’s game has another important motivation for Verdão: to get away from their rival in the Brasileirão table.

Palmeiras and Flamengo have already decided the Supercopa do Brasil in 2021

Currently, Palmeiras is in the vice-leadership of the competition, with four points more than Flamengo, but also with two more matches. If you win, the difference goes up to seven.

In addition to being alive in the dispute for the Brazilian title, the two teams may still have another even more important confrontation in the season: in the Libertadores final.

Palmeiras face Atlético-MG in the semifinal on one side, while Flamengo face Barcelona, ​​from Ecuador, on the other. If this is confirmed, this Sunday’s game will be just a preview of the biggest duel between the two rivals in history.

2 of 3 Gabriel Menino and Bruno Henrique play for the ball in Flamengo vs. Palmeiras — Photo: André Durão / ge Gabriel Menino and Bruno Henrique play for the ball in Flamengo vs. Palmeiras — Photo: André Durão / ge