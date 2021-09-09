Palmeiras transforms break into interseason and sees points of improvement in the cast | palm trees

The coaching staff and the Palmeiras Health and Performance Center treated the two weeks without games as an interseason. Preparing to return to the field on Sunday, at 4 pm, against Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, Verdão took advantage of the period to develop the athletes at different levels.

– These two weeks without games served as an interseason and is being a period to celebrate in our calendar. Any busy week is a good thing, plus a 14-day downtime. We managed to physically restore the group and put all the players at the disposal of the technical committee – explained Daniel Gonçalves, the club’s scientific coordinator.

Physically, the only player out due to injury is Luan Silva, who is recovering from a knee procedure and has not played since March of last year.

The other athletes are close to ideal, including Jorge. In the final phase of physical reconditioning, the left-back should be released to Abel Ferreira starting next week.

– We did physical training, so that the athletes can recondition themselves and gain baggage to support the rest of the season. So, it was extremely valuable, as we were able to develop the group in all areas, technically and tactically with Abel, and physically and emotionally, we don’t even talk about it – he added.

This Wednesday, the group performed a tactical training, now actually preparing the team for the return of the Brasileirão. The team will have three more activities before the game against Flamengo, for the 20th round.

A possible lineup for the confrontation has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Dudu and Raphael Veiga; Wesley and Ron.

Palmeiras has not been on the field since the victory against Athletico, on August 28th. The team alviverde is in second place in the Brazilian Championship with 35 points, four behind the leader Atlético-MG.