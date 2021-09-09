Palmeiras x Flamengo: date, time and channel of the match of the Brazilian Championship | How and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE on TV

Palmeiras and Flamengo face off this Sunday (12), at Allianz Parque, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). It is the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

For the 20th round of the Brazilian championship, palm trees and Flamengo face off this Sunday (12), at Allianz Parque, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). It is the fourth time that the teams will face each other in the year 2021. You will be able to follow the duel live on TV Globo and Premiere.

Celebration of Palmeiras players (Photo: Getty Images)

After a break of approximately 15 days without playing, due to the call-up of players for the FIFA date, the clubs are back with a good part of the main players. Verdão broke a fast of four matches without a victory by beating Athletico, while Rubro-Negro confirmed the good phase with another rout.

Palmeiras is in second place in the table, three points behind the leader Atlético-MG, while Flamengo is in fifth, with 31 points, and two games in hand. In 2021, the teams faced each other three times, with two victories for Rubro-Negro and a draw. In the Brazilian Super Cup, the teams tied for 2-2, and Fla won on penalties.

Flamengo players celebrate goal (Photo: Getty Images)

Coach Renato Gaúcho is looking forward to the return of Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, who were injured, and returned to training with the group this week. Verdão, in turn, should go to the field with the same lineup of the last games, with Dudu, Rony and Wesley forming an attacking trio.

